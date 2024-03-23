Atishi Claims AAP Office In Delhi 'Sealed', Police Refute Charge

The Aam Aadmi Party office in Delhi has been 'sealed' from all sides, its senior leader Atishi claimed on Saturday and said the party will report the matter to the Election Commission.

A Delhi Police officer refuted the allegation that the AAP office has been sealed. Police personnel were deployed at DDU Marg to stop the gathering of people since CrPC section 144 is imposed there, the officer said.

According to the police, around 500 AAP workers, as well as leaders from Delhi and Punjab, gathered at Shaheedi Park located at Bahadurshah Zafar Marg on Saturday.