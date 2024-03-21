Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: AAP Legal Team Heading To SC Registrar’s House For Relief

In a post on X, the AAP leader said, 'We have moved the Supreme Court for quashing the arrest of Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal, by ED. We have asked for an urgent hearing by the Supreme Court tonight itself.'

In another post, she said, 'Our legal team is heading to the residence of the Registrar of the Supreme Court, to ask for an urgent hearing.'

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday night in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said.