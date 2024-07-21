All-Party Meet: Opposition Raises Eatery, NEET Rows; Government Calls For Smooth Running Of Parliament

Jairam Ramesh, who posted on X some of the points raised by different parties while attending the meeting, said in a post, 'How the political climate has changed! In the all-party meeting of floor leaders, the BJD leader reminded the Defence Minister and BJP President JP Nadda that the BJP's manifesto for the 2014 assembly elections in Odisha had promised special category status to the state.' Ramesh later also said at the meeting, there was a universal demand for the Central Hall to be opened up again for MPs to mingle with each other.