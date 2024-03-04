The Fine Print Of The Cancellation Of Tax Demand For Small Amounts

The first thing to understand is that the initial limit that was mentioned in the vote on account has to be fulfilled. Once this is done, then there is also an aggregate limit that has to be met by the taxpayer. The initial limit is that the demand has to be below Rs 25,000 up to financial year 2009–10 and less than Rs 10,000 for the financial year 2010–11 to 2014–15. If a taxpayer has multiple demands over several years, then these will be eligible but there is a cap of Rs 1 lakh on the total benefit that they can get for all the years.

This point needs some explanation because it has to be followed in sequence. The first condition to check is the individual year amount and then the cap. For example, if a person has a demand outstanding for Rs 20,000 in the financial year 2012–13, then this will not qualify because it violates the basic condition — limit of Rs 10,000 for the relevant year — even though it is below Rs 1 lakh in aggregate.

On the other hand, if a person has a demand outstanding of Rs 20,000 for 2004–05 and another Rs 20,000 for 2007–08, then both of them will be eligible because each of them are below the basic limit — Rs 25,000 for the respective years — and their aggregate is also below Rs 1 lakh. In case the total of the demands is more than Rs 1 lakh, then those till this figure will be waived and the remaining ones will continue.