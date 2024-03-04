The Fine Print Of The Cancellation Of Tax Demand For Small Amounts
The coverage of the cancellation of the demand while covering the Income Tax Act is not just restricted to this single act.
The vote on account for the financial year 2024–25 has proposed a scheme for the withdrawal of tax demand by the tax authorities if the amount was below Rs 25,000 till the financial year 2009–10 and Rs 10,000 for the financial year 2010–11 to 2014–15.
This is expected to benefit a large number of taxpayers who were facing these kinds of demands, and their matter was stuck. Now, the operational details of the scheme have been announced and there are a few things that need to be understood to decide whether an individual taxpayer is eligible for the benefit.
Coverage Under Laws
The coverage of the cancellation of the demand while covering the Income Tax Act is not just restricted to this single act. This is important because the normal understanding for people is that it relates to only the income-tax demand, but the scope of coverage is bigger than this.
Both wealth-tax and gift-tax demands are also covered, and this will be beneficial for all those people who have demands from decades ago under these two Acts. While on the coverage front, the wider coverage is a good thing, the downside is that it can impact the taxpayer on another front as there is a cap on the overall benefit too.
Annual Limit And Overall Limit
The first thing to understand is that the initial limit that was mentioned in the vote on account has to be fulfilled. Once this is done, then there is also an aggregate limit that has to be met by the taxpayer. The initial limit is that the demand has to be below Rs 25,000 up to financial year 2009–10 and less than Rs 10,000 for the financial year 2010–11 to 2014–15. If a taxpayer has multiple demands over several years, then these will be eligible but there is a cap of Rs 1 lakh on the total benefit that they can get for all the years.
This point needs some explanation because it has to be followed in sequence. The first condition to check is the individual year amount and then the cap. For example, if a person has a demand outstanding for Rs 20,000 in the financial year 2012–13, then this will not qualify because it violates the basic condition — limit of Rs 10,000 for the relevant year — even though it is below Rs 1 lakh in aggregate.
On the other hand, if a person has a demand outstanding of Rs 20,000 for 2004–05 and another Rs 20,000 for 2007–08, then both of them will be eligible because each of them are below the basic limit — Rs 25,000 for the respective years — and their aggregate is also below Rs 1 lakh. In case the total of the demands is more than Rs 1 lakh, then those till this figure will be waived and the remaining ones will continue.
No Credit Or Refund
There is another restriction on the eligibility of the amount for the benefit because the conditions say that this kind of cancellation should not result in any credit of tax to the taxpayer's account, nor should there be a refund arising due to this situation.
This is very significant because many times, the tax department wrongly raises demand, which is not valid under the law. If this was not done, then the taxpayer would actually have a refund coming their way. Such a case would not qualify and the taxpayer would still need to ensure that they have cleared this situation through the normal grievance or appeal route.
Tax Deduction At Source
Another restriction that is present is that this scheme is not meant for those who need to fulfil their obligation with respect to the tax deduction at source or even the tax collection at source.
If there are small amounts that are demanded for such violations, then these will not be covered and the taxpayer would need to resolve the matter through the normal route. This means that the demand should have arisen on normal assessment of income excluding tax deduction for it to be eligible and considered for the benefit.
The writer is the founder of Moneyeduschool.