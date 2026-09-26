Rs 20 Lakh Salary + Rs 5 Lakh Side Income: When Does Your Tax Planning Need To Change?

A Rs 20 lakh annual salary can look straightforward on paper from a taxation point of view. When you add Rs 5 lakh to it you can see the tax scenario change as the total income now stands at about Rs 25 lakh. At such a point, taxpayers may need to look beyond routine deductions and examine how each source of income is treated.

The choice of tax regime can also affect the amount payable. As a result of this proper records and accurate disclosure grow in importance as the number of income sources increases.

The first Rs 4 lakh of taxable income falls in the nil-rate band. Tax rates increase through successive slabs and reach 30% once taxable income crosses Rs 24 lakh. Taxpayers must also account for a 4% health and education cess calculated on the tax payable and any applicable surcharge.

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Rs 20 lakh in salary and another Rs 5 lakh from a second income source and the annual gross income comes to Rs 25 lakh. That is the starting figure before eligible deductions or allowable expenses are taken into account.

It is important to note that reaching this level does not put the whole amount under the 30% tax rate. The 30% slab applies only to the portion of taxable income above Rs 24 lakh under the new regime. The tax calculation moves through the slabs rather than applying one rate to the full income.

The source of the Rs 5 lakh can change how it is reported for tax purposes. When income is earned through freelance assignments or consultancy projects may be classified as business or professional receipts. As a result it is important to retain invoices and other records showing both earnings and allowable costs. The type of work and the scale of the activity can also bring additional reporting or compliance obligations.

When Should Tax Planning Change?

The first sign that tax planning needs a rethink is when income stops coming from a single salary. Once freelance work or another source is added to the mix, it becomes important to keep track of invoices, receipts, expenses and TDS throughout the year. Waiting until the return-filing deadline can leave little time to sort out missing records or tax payments.

The change in the statutory limit would not materially alter the pace of EPF accumulation in such cases. The main difference would be seen in the way the employer's contribution is allocated.

Under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), the employer's pension component was earlier restricted to Rs 1,250 a month. It was based on 8.33% of the Rs 15,000 wage ceiling. With the threshold moving to Rs 25,000, the monthly EPS allocation could rise to Rs 2,083.

The revised ceiling would also alter the split of the employer's 12% contribution. A greater share would be allocated to the pension component. It would leave he remainder to be credited to the EPF account. There it would earn interest. The higher allocations would increase the amount being set aside for retirement.

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A second point is when the side income starts rising. An additional Rs 5 lakh may have a manageable impact at one level. If that figure climbs to Rs 10 lakh or Rs 15 lakh, the overall tax liability can change a lot. Higher income can also make decisions around investments and available deductions more relevant to the final tax calculation.

Selecting among the two tax regimes requires a comparison based on the taxpayer's own numbers. The old regime offers several deductions and exemptions that are either unavailable or more limited under the new system. Someone with substantial eligible claims may therefore arrive at a different tax figure from a taxpayer who has few deductions. There is no single outcome that applies to every income profile.

Once additional earnings start making up a significant share of total income, tax management also needs to move beyond an annual exercise. Keeping track of income, expenses, deductions and tax payments during the year can make the final filing process far more orderly.

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