How To Grow A Rs 2-Crore Corpus In 20 Years Starting At Age 30

Your primary goal is to accumulate Rs 2 crore by the age of 50. Starting at the age of 30 gives you a 20-year investment horizon. An early start gives a boost to the power of compounding.

Choose The Right Investment Vehicle

Equity mutual funds are ideal for long-term wealth creation due to their potential for higher returns. Consider investing in a mix of large-cap, mid-cap, and flexi-cap funds to diversify risk and enhance returns.

Example, a monthly SIP of Rs 15,000 in a diversified equity fund can grow significantly over 20 years.

Estimate Required Monthly Investment

To reach Rs 2 crore in 20 years with an expected annual return of 12%, you would need to invest approximately Rs 20,890 per month. Over two decades, your total investment would amount to around Rs 51.13 lakh, with the remaining Rs 1.48 crore generated through market returns.

Implement A Step-Up SIP Strategy

As your income increases over time, consider increasing your SIP amount by 10% annually. This strategy is known as a step-up SIP.

Monitor Your Portfolio

Regularly review your investment portfolio to ensure it aligns with your risk tolerance and financial objectives. Rebalancing your portfolio annually can help maintain the desired asset allocation and optimise returns.

Control Lifestyle Inflation

Don’t let your spending rise as your income grows. By keeping your lifestyle simple, you can invest more and grow your money faster.

Utilise Tax-Advantaged Accounts

Consider investing in tax-saving instruments like the National Pension System (NPS) and Public Provident Fund (PPF). These options offer tax benefits under Section 80C and can complement your equity investments.