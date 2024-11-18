Here’s Why You Shouldn't Sleep On Mid-Cap Funds

"Allocation to mid-cap is important as they bring returns closer to small cap while also giving the same stability as large caps," said Varun Fatehpuria, Founder & CEO of Daulat Wealth Management. He also noted that mid-caps have a better growth potential is backed by lower volatility when compared to small caps. This category is responsible for some of the run up that multi caps have seen as well, he added.