Tech Could Use More Susan Wojcickis

It wouldn’t be the first or last time that Wojcicki would get painted as a maternal figure despite all she had achieved in her career. I’ve written before about how powerful women in Silicon Valley are often labeled as the adult in the room, and Wojcicki was no exception. She had been called “nonthreatening,” the “most measured person in tech,” “exceedingly normal, bordering on boring,” “less a visionary thinker than an open-minded and analytical one,” and the “mother of Google.” There’s nothing wrong with any of it — except of course within the context of Silicon Valley, where the implication was that she lacked the bravado of her male counterparts. This framing also manages to gloss over Wojcicki’s risk-taking both in her personal and professional life. She left a stable job to join Google as its 16th employee when she was pregnant with her first child and the company had yet to make a dime. And once there, she pushed for Google to gamble on massive acquisitions like DoubleClick and YouTube.