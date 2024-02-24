Sustainable Fuels Show Aviation Is Bereft Of Ideas

But history shows that these biofuels are less environmentally friendly than industry would have you believe. Theoretically, waste such as cooking oil can serve as feedstock for SAF that come from plants instead of fossil fuels, but collection and processing is expensive and inefficient. The easier solution has been just to grow more crops. US policies to increase the amount of ethanol used in cars arguably helped American corn farmers more than the planet, since much of the electricity supplied to the distilleries is powered by coal.