Sony-Zee: India's Advertisers In A Tight Spot After Merger Is Scrapped

While Goenka, the son of Subhash Chandra, the Indian network’s 73-year-old founder, was indeed the original choice as CEO of the combined entity, the country’s stock market regulator has since accused the father-son duo of siphoning off funds from the publicly traded firm. With an inquiry still ongoing, Sony didn’t want to get tarnished by a corporate-governance scandal. In its letter, Sony cited conditions of the merger agreement not being met as the reason for the termination. Zee said that Goenka was agreeable to stepping down in the interest of the merger.