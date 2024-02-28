So Long, Apple Car, We’ll Never Know What We Missed

In this era of cost-cutting across the tech business, the Apple Car was a distraction that could no longer be justified, not when the needs of AI must take priority, with Apple seen as a laggard. Indeed, that Apple should bother making a car was always a difficult sell at the best of times. The large margins it enjoys on its hardware could not possibly be replicated, and the ordeal of putting a vehicle into production would have daunted even Tim Cook, for whom complex supply chains are a speciality. The initial struggles of Tesla, and costly abandonments of other car projects, such as Dyson’s, would have always been front of mind — and slowing growth in the sector made pushing ahead an even bigger risk.