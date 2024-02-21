Actually, Most Bosses Want You to Take a Sick Day

Still, we can do better. The US needs a national paid sick leave policy to provide a baseline benefit everyone can count on. The standard in many other wealthy nations is five days a year for a short-term illness. Part-time workers, who are roughly half as likely to have paid sick leave, should also be covered, because noroviruses don’t consult the shift calendar. Workers should also be able to use sick leave to care for sick children — something more companies are allowing post-Covid anyway.