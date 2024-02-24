It’s Been a No Good, Very Bad Week for Women Execs

This phenomenon helps explain a new report from Fortune this week that found that the average tenure for female Fortune 500 CEOs is significantly shorter than it is for men — 4.5 years versus 7.2 years. Companies appoint women in tough times “because they need a visible sign of change at the top; plus, women are regarded as democratic, healing fixers. In reality, when more women CEOs are positioned to fail, they do, dragging down the average tenure,” Fortune writes. Taking on these risky roles often exposes them to attack by activist investors; female CEOs have about a 50% higher likelihood of being targeted, research has shown. Women leaders are also more likely to be scrutinized than their male counterparts and to have their competence questioned.