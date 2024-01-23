Private Banks' Hubris Called Humility
A look at how consumers of many banks are grappling with a culture of arrogance driven by such aggressive internal practices.
Humility is a virtue that banks should have. But do they ? Organisational culture: what does it entail? Does the sheer size of a bank render its staff less humble? If the top management of a bank fosters an aggressive approach to drive sales and maximise revenues, can the staff maintain humility towards consumers? Consumers of many private sector banks grapple with a culture of arrogance driven by such aggressive internal practices.
As banks have transformed into product sales entities over the past two decades, the question arises: do they still grasp the essence of customer care? Simply having a call centre or a dedicated complaint redressal unit in the CEO’s office does not automatically confer virtuousness upon them.
This is where the RBI, in its role as the banking regulator, needs to step up its efforts. Currently, most consumer banking issues stem from internal bank processes. For every complaint officially lodged, there are likely 3-5 unreported grievances due to reasons such as lack of consumer trust, time constraints, or patience. Increasing complaints are a good sign of the industry maturing. The regulator must streamline the complaint process, making it as effortless as scanning a barcode containing all the necessary consumer and product information.
Similar to any other service industry, banking relies heavily on its workforce. With a growing headcount, the question arises: do many of these individuals truly contribute significantly? That’s how the banking sector, especially retail banking, shot itself in the foot. But not before creating a dinosaur-monster called consumer expectation. The banks started offering salary accounts, and to overcome stiff competition amongst peer banks, they saddled themselves with the costs associated with such business. Free credit cards, a free relationship manager for such accounts, lounge access at the airport, and many more. In the end, banks are now being forced to revisit or dismantle those fancy freebies. Of course, there would be a consumer backlash in some form.
The relationship manager concept by itself is flawed, with not much intelligence that goes into much of these transactional ‘relationship’. In most cases, it’s another form of glorified hands-on-deck or anglicised nomenclature for clerical staff in the public sector.
No wonder that banking attrition comes to bite the sector, as hopefully they will learn their lessons about employee-engagement. Most of the banks will learn how to engage with their millennials and Gen Z employees, who can serve a similar consumer cohort. Otherwise, these banks can’t survive.
But then, the headcount that banks have created over the past two decades is a pure man-made problem. In the frenzy to hire people to staff their seats at the branches and to throw feet on the street to “sell” banking products. Sorry, not banking, but ‘banca’.
To shore up profits, the smarter Indian banks realised the virtues of becoming product distributors of other non-banking products like mutual funds, insurance, etc., which has made more individuals richer and global travellers than it did for even the promoters of many such insurance or MF entities. But then paying over the allowed regulatory commissions is something that regulators will shy away from, as if it does not exist. That’s for another crisis day.
So back to the original question. Humility and Indian banks. Much is desired in this aspect. Humility is not subservience but being rooted in empathy for consumers. It’s not just about a smile or warmth; it should also reflect in banking products. That is the core issue.
Much of the banking sector seems to lack the uniqueness that each of the banks have. It is akin to tens of photocopy stores that line up near a college, with everyone offering the same discounted price. Where is the differentiation in Indian banking, be it in service, product or pricing ? This is where bank boards have faltered so far.
In the name of CASA, everything else is left to what someone else also does in the market. In the process, banks simply fritter away expensive capital while chasing the same set of consumers. This cycle repeats itself every few years, both across asset origination and the liability pool. A decade ago, we saw banks rushing to fund the same set of asset categories, despite the risk piling up due to the increased volume of such exposure. A sane risk professional could have highlighted it. Also, the same banks underwrite loans as a consortium, often blindly following the larger bank. But then bankers are expected to be risk experts. Aren’t they?
Banking is a highly challenging industry responsible for safeguarding people's funds over extended periods. Expectations dictate that banks demonstrate meticulous financial prudence, maintain a straightforward approach in their operations, and display humility towards stakeholders. However, numerous banks grapple with adhering to these fundamental principles.
Back to Boards. They expect their entities to be agile and nimble—the current boardroom jargon to show off—to steer to better outcomes. Can they start with bringing humility back to their organisational cultural moorings ?
Importantly, it is only possible if they at least know all their CXOs and their one-downs. Operationally possible, only if the boards spend more than just a few hours a quarter in an interaction called a board meeting. And if only they would ask questions of the CXOs, and spend time in ‘mystery shopping’. There is a wealth of techniques and wisdom available in the FMCG business. And only if the boards start doing more than just compliance checkboxes.
Srinath Sridharan is a policy researcher and corporate advisor.
The views expressed here are those of the author, and do not necessarily represent the views of NDTV Profit or its editorial team.