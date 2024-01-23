Private Banks' Hubris Called Humility

No wonder that banking attrition comes to bite the sector, as hopefully they will learn their lessons about employee-engagement. Most of the banks will learn how to engage with their millennials and Gen Z employees, who can serve a similar consumer cohort. Otherwise, these banks can’t survive.

But then, the headcount that banks have created over the past two decades is a pure man-made problem. In the frenzy to hire people to staff their seats at the branches and to throw feet on the street to “sell” banking products. Sorry, not banking, but ‘banca’.

To shore up profits, the smarter Indian banks realised the virtues of becoming product distributors of other non-banking products like mutual funds, insurance, etc., which has made more individuals richer and global travellers than it did for even the promoters of many such insurance or MF entities. But then paying over the allowed regulatory commissions is something that regulators will shy away from, as if it does not exist. That’s for another crisis day.

So back to the original question. Humility and Indian banks. Much is desired in this aspect. Humility is not subservience but being rooted in empathy for consumers. It’s not just about a smile or warmth; it should also reflect in banking products. That is the core issue.

Much of the banking sector seems to lack the uniqueness that each of the banks have. It is akin to tens of photocopy stores that line up near a college, with everyone offering the same discounted price. Where is the differentiation in Indian banking, be it in service, product or pricing ? This is where bank boards have faltered so far.

In the name of CASA, everything else is left to what someone else also does in the market. In the process, banks simply fritter away expensive capital while chasing the same set of consumers. This cycle repeats itself every few years, both across asset origination and the liability pool. A decade ago, we saw banks rushing to fund the same set of asset categories, despite the risk piling up due to the increased volume of such exposure. A sane risk professional could have highlighted it. Also, the same banks underwrite loans as a consortium, often blindly following the larger bank. But then bankers are expected to be risk experts. Aren’t they?

Banking is a highly challenging industry responsible for safeguarding people's funds over extended periods. Expectations dictate that banks demonstrate meticulous financial prudence, maintain a straightforward approach in their operations, and display humility towards stakeholders. However, numerous banks grapple with adhering to these fundamental principles.

Back to Boards. They expect their entities to be agile and nimble—the current boardroom jargon to show off—to steer to better outcomes. Can they start with bringing humility back to their organisational cultural moorings ?