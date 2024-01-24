U.K. Steel Industry Confronts A Cold, Hard Truth

Some of the criticisms leveled at Tata’s plan don’t stand up to scrutiny. One is that the switch won’t help to cut global emissions because locally made steel will simply be replaced with imports of metal from blast furnaces in producers such as China. Ignoring the fact that all countries will have to reduce emissions eventually (at least if the planet is to avoid a climate catastrophe), this will only be true temporarily. Tata Steel plans an electric arc furnace with a capacity of 3 million metric tons per annum, versus 3.2 million tons for the existing works. So while the labor force will fall, output should be roughly the same.