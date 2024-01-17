Beware, ChatGPT Is Going After The Attention Economy

Sam Altman has previously denied that OpenAI used engagement as part of its business model. When he testified before Congress last year, the OpenAI CEO concurred with a lawmaker who warned the company against repeating the mistakes of social media networks. “We try to design systems that do not maximize for engagement,” Altman replied. “We’re not an advertising based model. We’re not trying to get people to use it more and more.” But other developers likely will, and the GPT Store doesn’t have to be ad-based to maximize for engagement. Subscription models like Netflix Inc. do that too, and are leading members of today’s attention economy.