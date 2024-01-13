We Don't Know How Worried We Should Be About Nanoplastics

Questions about the health impacts of nanoparticles getting into the body are hardly new, points out retired industrial chemist Mark Jones. Health implications of inhaled and ingested nanoparticles from gas stoves, wood fires, candles, cigarettes, e-cigarettes, diesel engines and more are well studied. We are all exposed, in many cases to far more nanoparticles than are present in bottled water. Airborne nanoparticle concentration is most commonly reported in weight per volume of air and exposure tracked by mass. But is it the total amount of plastic or the number of pieces that matter most?