Dev Patel Is More Bachchan Than Keanu In New Flick

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- I can’t remember the last time that the trailer of a movie — one that doesn’t involve dinosaurs, Marvel heroes, or events in a galaxy far, far away — attracted as much attention and comment as , the forthcoming Dev Patel vehicle. The film was originally planned for streaming on Netflix but, according to the Hollywood Reporter, producer Jordan Peele was so impressed by a screening that he decided it deserved a wide theatrical release. Universal Pictures quickly agreed to market and distribute it. It will be in US theaters on April 5.