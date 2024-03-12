Rate-Cut Bets See June As The Kindest Month

The BOE already suffers from the lowest public confidence on record. If it continues to be transfixed on restoring its inflation-battling credibility when its peers move on, it risks being viewed as intransigent. To be fair, Governor Andrew Bailey has left some wiggle room to bring the rate-cut timetable forward, with the February monetary policy review featuring a pivot to an easing bias. The next step would be a reduction of its consumer price forecasts, probably at its May review, to bring them more in line with those of the Fed and ECB — and, indeed, reality. The BOE currently expects inflation to touch 2% and then reaccelerate in the latter half of this year — that looks odd when pretty much all of the UK’s economic indicators are pointing downward.