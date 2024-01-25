No Sign Of Doomsday From Cabins Of Private Jets

Forward Air Corp. negotiated new terms for its controversial takeover of Omni Logistics, ending a monthslong campaign to try to get out of the deal. Shareholders of freight forwarder Omni will now receive $20 million in cash and 35% of Forward’s pro forma common equity, down from $150 million and 37.7% previously. The new terms imply an equity valuation of about $743 million based on last week’s closing prices, less than half the initial price tag. The agreement ends the litigation between Forward Air and Omni, which now expect the transaction to close by the end of the week. The deal has few fans. Omni had been a customer of Forward Air’s, and the company’s encroachment on the freight-forwarding territory raises the risk that it loses business with other existing clients. A group of investors had sued over an unusual structure for the deal that would have diluted existing holders and not allowed them to vote on the transaction, while activist Ancora Alternatives had called for a management revamp, going so far as to call CEO Tom Schmitt the company’s “chief value destroyer.” Forward’s shares have slid more than 50% since the deal’s announcement. Vertical Aerospace Ltd., a once highflying electric plane taxi firm backed by American Airlines Group Inc., has secured $50 million in fresh funding from its founder Stephen Fitzpatrick to help stave off a potential cash crunch. Fitzpatrick told Bloomberg News he preferred to invest more of his own money into Vertical Aerospace because taking outside investment at the current beaten-down stock price would have been too dilutive and would not have reflected the company’s potential. Like many companies that participated in the merger boom with blank-check companies, Vertical Aerospace’s shares have since collapsed. The company received notice from the New York Stock Exchange in late November that it’s at risk of being delisted because the share price has hovered below the $1 mark for too long. The notice started a six-month clock to get the stock price back in compliance with the exchange’s requirements.