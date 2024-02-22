Three fundamental sources of infirmity need fixing. First, the know-your-customer process needs a more solid underpinning: If Aadhaar is here to stay, it must be made credible and secure. Second, 40% of payments are digital, but they have their origin and destination in a banking system that earns very little from it. Since most UPI transactions are free, traditional lenders have little incentive to shorten their technology-upgrade cycle. Third, the National Payments Corporation of India, which runs the UPI, is a monopoly. What is fast and furious will inevitably be more than a little fraudulent as long as the country’s preferred system for moving money online is devoid of fair charges — and free from competition.