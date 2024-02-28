Electric Scooters Are Choking Oil’s Boom Market

However, the hard financial logic that’s caused e-rickshaws to take over is starting to play out on two wheels, too. Manufacturers are currently launching a slew of new models with price tags and performance to compete with conventional bikes and scooters that retail for less than 100,000 rupees ($1,200). With gasoline prices up about a third thanks to the rise in crude since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, that could spark a stampede like the one that transformed the e-rickshaw market. Only about 5% of two-wheelers sold last year were battery-powered. McKinsey & Co. forecasts that figure will hit 60% to 70% by 2030.