India’s Angry Farmers Need a Better Deal

Farmers are at the other end of this supply chain. It has to be a closed loop because the global market can’t be relied upon to feed 1.4 billion people. To induce local farmers to produce the nutrition required by a growing population, the whole apparatus of minimum support prices came into existence in the mid-1960s. Twice a year, MSPs are announced for 22 crops.(1) Between September and October, the government procures roughly 40% of annual rice production and, in March, sweeps up a quarter of the wheat output. It buys small quantities of lentils and coarse grains, but for other commodities the support prices are just signals to the market. Private buyers don’t have to pay the MSP.