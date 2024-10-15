India Is Finally Becoming A Clean Energy Superpower

It’s better to under-promise and over-deliver. India’s clean power industry is finally making good on that dictum.For several years, the country has fallen well short of the rosy visions proclaimed by its leaders. India should become the first major economy to industrialize without carbonizing, to paraphrase its Group of 20 sherpa Amitabh Kant. Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to connect 500 gigawatts of clean energy by 2030, eq...