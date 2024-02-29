Is Hong Kong Over? The Answer Lies Beyond Stock Prices

Then again, a bigger problem lies in not what has changed for wage earners, but what has not. The standard offsets against the tax bill — a basic allowance and a child concession — remain the same. The latter was raised slightly last year, but mostly allowances have remained unchanged for years even as the cost of living has gone up. It makes economic sense to increase some of them. For instance, a generous boost to the tax deduction on voluntary health insurance premiums could increase take-up rates and relieve the pressure on public hospitals. Similarly, new parents need targeted subsidies. Last year’s HK$20,000 one-time baby bonus for children born in a three-year window is too small and too temporary to boost the dwindling birth rate.