Honda’s Two-Wheel Indian Rivals Leave It In The Dust

Honda has laid out ambitious plans, but it has been far too slow on the execution. By 2030, it wants to have 30 electric motorbikes on the road and be selling 4 million models worldwide a year, equivalent to about a third of its total bike volumes at present. It has promised 500 billion yen ($3.3 billion) between now and 2030 for electrifying its two-wheelers, too. That sounds like a large number, until you consider that Honda invests about four times the amount every year in capital spending, and research and development.