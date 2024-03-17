This Brain Cancer Breakthrough Should Excite You

These new studies also underscore a few important lessons about how to get engineered immune cells to work beyond the blood. For one, they all suggest that the therapy needs to be delivered locally (for example, injected into the spinal fluid rather than given intravenously). And they also validate some of the ways that scientists have been thinking about targeting tumors. Already, these teams are considering whether similarly designed therapies could be used in other types of cancers, like lung cancers that have spread to the brain or even pancreatic cancer.