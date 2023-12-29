Godzilla, Miyazaki, Shohei & Zelda: Japanese Soft Power’s Big Year

This time last year, I wrote about how Japan is falling out of love with Hollywood, a trend that was only accelerated in 2023. Much of the rest of the world often seems to be following suit. was a smash hit in South Korea, the highest-grossing foreign movie of the year. Its success in Asia was overshadowed by another property perhaps less familiar to English-language readers: , based on the 1990s basketball manga. Much of its box office of $280 million was earned overseas, with the movie particularly popular with Chinese audiences. Its success is perhaps the most illustrative example yet of how Japan is getting better at exploiting its massive library of intellectual property and generating revenue overseas.