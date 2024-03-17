The Latest Assistant Coach Is An AI Chatbot

The experience of using a sports AI, like AlphaPlay, is not unlike the experience of using ChatGPT. It is designed to learn from large data sets, recognize patterns within them, and then use that information to generate outputs understandable to non-computer scientists. For example, in advance of a recent NFL game between the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars (neither team is an AlphaPlay client), the system was asked: “We are playing the Broncos next week; what are some off-ball, often-ignored weaknesses in their rush defense?”