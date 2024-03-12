Biden Is Right. Netanyahu Is Damaging Israel’s Future

Netanyahu’s task as prime minister is to find a way out of this war that ends with Israelis, and therefore also Palestinians, at peace. It is a job that he and Hamas have made immeasurably harder over the decade and a half that both have been in power. It’s also something that neither side has seemed interested in achieving — and now less than ever, since Hamas showed its true nature on Oct. 7, and Netanyahu became reliant for his political survival on ultra-nationalist and religious fundamentalist parties that openly call for Gaza to be emptied of Palestinians and resettled by Jews.