EVs Are Cheaper Than Ever. That’s Bad For EV Owners

Hertz’s loss, however, is ordinary consumers’ gain. Individual owners don’t appear to care that much about depreciation. The average car loses about half its value in the first three years, and yet people go on buying new cars regardless. Indeed, our inability to properly calculate how much we pay for our cars has long been a bugbear for EV promoters. Since we also fail to factor in the additional money we spend on fuel and maintenance, most people don’t realize how much money they could be saving by going electric, and instead focus almost exclusively on the driveaway price they’ll get from a car dealer. It’s precisely carmakers’ determination to get retail prices to parity with gasoline-powered equivalents that’s caused such a depreciation headache for Scherr.