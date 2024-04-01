Your New EV Could Do With A Shot Of Caffeine. And AI

A fuelcell contains three parts: an anode, where the current starts, an electrolyte through which it flows, and a platinum cathode that connects to an external device to create electricity. It’s at this third stage that hydrogen and oxygen combine to create water — in the process of producing electricity — which is a harmless byproduct compared to the poisonous fumes that billow out the back of most cars. The problem is that over time, the cathode gets encrusted in layers of platinum hydroxide, reducing the efficiency of the electricity-generating process.