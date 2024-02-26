Emerging Market Debt Issuance Cranks Up

It looks like frontier debt markets are opening up. Kenya recently finalised a US$1.5-billion bond offering, thereby easing repayment concerns over another maturing obligation, while Venezuelan bonds are being readmitted to JPMorgan’s debt indexes, which may reopen that moribund market to investors. At the other end of the credit risk spectrum, Thailand is contemplating its first foreign currency bond issue in over two decades. These seemingly disparate developments are notable given the rising uncertainty on the trajectory of U.S. monetary policy.

Heightened U.S. bond market volatility has often coincided with emerging market assets incurring higher risk premiums. The chain of causality varies depending if the ructions occur near the start of the Federal Reserve’s hiking cycle (as with the 2013 “taper tantrum”), or at the end of the cycle (as with Latin America’s early 1980s’ debt crisis and Asia’s blowup in the late 1990s). Still, whatever the proximate causes, the playbook has usually been the same: EMs face capital outflows, which spurs currency weakness and a drop in asset prices as part of a self-reinforcing downward spiral.

That was then. This cycle has differed since emerging markets have survived the most aggressive Fed tightening cycle in a generation with minimal fuss (see chart overleaf). Some—like Mexico and India—have arguably even thrived. It is true that sovereigns like Zambia and Sri Lanka that have slipped into default and still face difficulty in resolving their debt crises. But until recently, the prospect of a whole swath of EMs seeing their external funding costs fall—let alone the fact that some EMs have already embarked on rate cutting cycles—despite seesawing U.S. yields could scarcely have been considered plausible.

So what accounts for EMs’ apparent new-found resilience? Researchers at the International Monetary Fund point to improved policy credibility. This has certainly been true of the “core” group of EM economies, especially in LatAm, that have largely adopted conventional policy responses through the pandemic.