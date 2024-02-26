Emerging Market Debt Issuance Cranks Up
Heightened U.S. bond market volatility has often coincided with emerging market assets incurring higher risk premiums. This cycle has differed now.
It looks like frontier debt markets are opening up. Kenya recently finalised a US$1.5-billion bond offering, thereby easing repayment concerns over another maturing obligation, while Venezuelan bonds are being readmitted to JPMorgan’s debt indexes, which may reopen that moribund market to investors. At the other end of the credit risk spectrum, Thailand is contemplating its first foreign currency bond issue in over two decades. These seemingly disparate developments are notable given the rising uncertainty on the trajectory of U.S. monetary policy.
Heightened U.S. bond market volatility has often coincided with emerging market assets incurring higher risk premiums. The chain of causality varies depending if the ructions occur near the start of the Federal Reserve’s hiking cycle (as with the 2013 “taper tantrum”), or at the end of the cycle (as with Latin America’s early 1980s’ debt crisis and Asia’s blowup in the late 1990s). Still, whatever the proximate causes, the playbook has usually been the same: EMs face capital outflows, which spurs currency weakness and a drop in asset prices as part of a self-reinforcing downward spiral.
That was then. This cycle has differed since emerging markets have survived the most aggressive Fed tightening cycle in a generation with minimal fuss (see chart overleaf). Some—like Mexico and India—have arguably even thrived. It is true that sovereigns like Zambia and Sri Lanka that have slipped into default and still face difficulty in resolving their debt crises. But until recently, the prospect of a whole swath of EMs seeing their external funding costs fall—let alone the fact that some EMs have already embarked on rate cutting cycles—despite seesawing U.S. yields could scarcely have been considered plausible.
So what accounts for EMs’ apparent new-found resilience? Researchers at the International Monetary Fund point to improved policy credibility. This has certainly been true of the “core” group of EM economies, especially in LatAm, that have largely adopted conventional policy responses through the pandemic.
In contrast, Asian EMs have been more creative in reacting to external stresses, leading to a partial erosion of fiscal and foreign currency reserve buffers they built up in the two decades leading up to the onset of Covid. Consider Thailand’s decision to explore raising a foreign currency bond, when domestic yields are below those prevailing offshore and the new government in Bangkok plans to splurge on cash handouts. Still, to the extent that the aim of both approaches is to preserve macro stability, policymakers probably deserve the benefit of the doubt.
The other factor underpinning emerging markets’ resilience is their reduced reliance on foreign funding. A recent study by the Bank for International Settlements shows a rising share of EM debt being funded in local currencies. Among the 25 EMs examined, the weighted average share of local currency debt in total sovereign debt has risen by nearly 10pp since 2005 to 95%. Excluding China and India (that skew EM averages due to their size and relatively closed bond markets), the weighted average is still a hefty 85%.
This trend towards more domestically-oriented borrowing skews towards those bigger EM economies whose deeper financial markets can ameliorate volatility arising from skittish foreign investors. The same BIS study shows smaller developing economies struggling to raise more than half their funding needs in their own currency. Worse still, these smaller countries have virtually no foreign investor participation in their far shallower local currency bond markets, leaving them exposed to swings in global risk sentiment.
Despite these caveats, the trend of EM asset prices becoming less sensitive to swings in U.S. financing conditions is a big plus for the asset class. Indeed, the latitude shown by bond markets in recent weeks to the likes of Kenya, Benin and the Ivory Coast, all of whom were close to default only a few months ago, reflects a broader reassessment of EM credit risk. And that improved view is only likely to be reinforced by a confluence of structural trends including dedollarisation and EM savings increasingly being deployed at home.
Udith Sikand is senior emerging markets analyst at Gavekal Research.
The views expressed here are those of the author, and do not necessarily represent the views of NDTV Profit or its editorial team.