China’s Glut, India’s Drought. Two Faces Of Liquidity

The fiscal authority is perhaps waiting for a deluge of foreign money after JPMorgan Chase & Co. adds India to its emerging markets bond index in June. HSBC Asset Management is predicting $100 billion in inflows in the coming years. Still, courting foreign investors on a more durable basis will require fixing the government’s rickety fiscal house. The Modi administration wants to make a start by not reporting a deficit much higher than the budgeted 5.9% of gross domestic product for this fiscal year, even though GDP is going to be a lot lower than it had assumed. (The 7.3% real, or inflation-adjusted, growth is on the back of an 8.9% nominal expansion, against an initial estimate of 10.5%.)