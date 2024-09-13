'Chemicals' — Culprit And Collateral Damage

The Budget 2024 brought fluctuations of customs tariff rate changes on expected lines. However, one tariff line stood apart owing to a steep increase in its tariff rate. Needless to say, ‘Laboratory Chemicals’ falling under tariff heading 9802 of the First Schedule of Customs Tariff Act, 1975, has sent a shock to various industries dealing in chemicals, pharma, research, among others. The intent behind the increase from 10% basic cus...