ADVERTISEMENT
'Chemicals' — Culprit And Collateral Damage
The industry has the options to either challenge the tariff hike or send representatives to the government hoping for an amicable solution.
The Budget 2024 brought fluctuations of customs tariff rate changes on expected lines. However, one tariff line stood apart owing to a steep increase in its tariff rate. Needless to say, ‘Laboratory Chemicals’ falling under tariff heading 9802 of the First Schedule of Customs Tariff Act, 1975, has sent a shock to various industries dealing in chemicals, pharma, research, among others. The intent behind the increase from 10% basic cus...
ADVERTISEMENT