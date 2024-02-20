Bond Funds Are Not As Safe As You Thought

There are ways in which personal investors can make bonds work for, rather than against, them. Many investment platforms allow people to buy individual bonds, making it possible to arrange your affairs so that bonds mature or pay coupons at regular intervals to meet your income requirements in the short term, while cash you don’t require for a decade or more, even if you are already retired, can be invested more productively in the stock market. If you rely upon selling equity or bond funds for your income, you run into a problem called pound-cost ravaging. This occurs when you have to sell more and more units in a weak fund to achieve any given income. This will tend to exacerbate the portfolio impact on retirees of a market sell off.