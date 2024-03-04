America Blew Almost $2 Trillion. Make It Stop.

The mismanagement becomes all the more galling when one considers how the money could have been spent. Two trillion dollars over ten years isn’t chump change. The 2021 expansion of the Child Tax Credit, which temporarily lifted almost 3 million children out of poverty, would have cost $1.6 trillion to extend for ten years — an expense that lawmakers considered too great. And that would still leave $400 billion, enough to provide universal child care and two years of free preschool to all interested US families.