AI Setting Insurance Premiums Could Be Great — Or A Disaster

Ultimately, insurance is all about accurately understanding risk and pricing it fairly so that safe drivers aren’t subsidizing reckless ones and people in more stable climates aren’t backstopping hurricane risk in coastal Florida — the classic “moral hazard” problem that results in perverse incentives. Although the risk takers may not think so, the entire market is generally better off when risk is appropriately priced — a massive data challenge that makes AI such a powerful tool for insurance. Lemonade says that AI is increasing customer satisfaction and helping expedite claims. But the technology’s full promise is still years in the future and riddled with technological and regulatory obstacles. For all the encouraged customers, there are many others that have gotten irate after flawed and annoying interactions with bots.