Don’t Ask Cathie Wood About Nvidia, Or TSMC

According to Goldman, here are possibly four phases in this AI trade. On center stage, of course, is Nvidia, which has returned 500% since the start of 2023 and has become overly popular. Phase two will likely focus on companies involved in the infrastructure needed for AI. Chip manufacturer TSMC and designer Arm Holdings Plc naturally come to mind. Next are firms that can incorporate AI in product offerings to boost revenues, such as Meta Platforms Inc., or what Apple Inc. is trying to do with artificial intelligence engine Gemini from Alphabet Inc.’s Google.