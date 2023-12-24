A Christmas Tale From Long Ago: Santa Claus Was Black

(1) To be specific, I encountered dozens of runaway notices from 1741 to 1806 for what appeared to be four different Clauses, plus a Closs and a Claas — although Claas, who escaped from Ballston near Saratoga Springs in 1800, sounded as if he might be the Claus discussed in the main text ("plays the fiddle very well, and is fond of frolicking"). There was also a Black man named Claus tried and convicted of the murder of a Black man named Joe in Hackensack, New Jersey, in 1805, and an apparently Black cook named Claus who delivers the punchline of a joke that I encountered in newspapers in 1791 and 1818: "I no gentleman—I nothing but a l-a-w-y-e-r!" A couple of much-reprinted stories from the late 1700s used the name Claus to denote a generic Dutchman, and in 1809 of course references to Santa Claus started to pop up. There were also a few appearances of White men with the first name Claus, and a lot of White men whose families probably called them Claus but preferred to go by Nicholas in public.