Your Guide To FII Positions For Nov 4 Trade
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 15,517.4 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 11,321.8 crore.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the cash market for the 26th consecutive day, as well as in index futures, stock options, index options, and stock futures.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 26th consecutive session on Monday, while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after a session of selling.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks with an approximate value of Rs 4,329.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 2,936.1 crore.
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 15,517.4 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 11,321.8 crore.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Oct. 31 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
The FIIs' long-to-short ratio in index futures remains at 24%:76%.
The FIIs sold index options worth Rs 1,851 crore and stock futures worth Rs 1,417 crore, while they sold index futures worth Rs 580 crore and stock options worth Rs 1,602 crore.
F&O Cues
The Nifty November futures were down by 1.16% to 24,411 at a premium of 119 points, with the open interest up by 5.13%.
The Nifty Bank November futures were down by 0.76% to 51,522 at a premium of 337 points, while its open interest was up 2.7%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 November. 7 expiry series indicated most activity at 27,000 call strikes, with the 22,450 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Nov. 6, the maximum call open interest was at 60,500 and the maximum put open interest was at 43,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 1,026 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 25,860 crore a day earlier—to Rs 26,886 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 264 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 13,758 crore a day earlier—to Rs 14,022 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors remained at 1.38.