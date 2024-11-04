Your Guide To FII Positions For Nov 4 Trade

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 26th consecutive session on Monday, while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after a session of selling.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks with an approximate value of Rs 4,329.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 2,936.1 crore.

In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 15,517.4 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 11,321.8 crore.