Stock Market Nov. 14 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

Photo Credit: Canva Stock
Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Thursday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 257.85 points or 1.07% lower at 23,883.45, and the BSE Sensex closed 820.97 points or 1.03% down at 78,675.18.
Photo Credit: Canva stock
Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Power Grid Corp. and Tata Motors Ltd. dragged the Nifty the most.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. contributed the most to the Nifty's gains.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
Six of the 12 sectoral indices on the NSE declined, with the Nifty FMCG and PSU Bank leading the losses.
Photo Credit: Canva stock
The other six sectors ended on a higher note, with Nifty Media and Realty leading the gains.
The broader markets ended in the red as the BSE MidCap and SmallCap closed 0.49% and 0.83% lower, respectively.
Photo Credit: Canva stock
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers as 2,172 stocks advanced, 1,786 declined and 92 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
The Indian rupee closed flat at 84.39 against the dollar after opening at a record low.
Photo Credit: Canva stock