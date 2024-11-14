Photo Credit: Canva Stock

Stock Market Nov. 14 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Thursday.

Updated On 03:42 PM IST, 14 Nov 2024

Indices End Flat

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 257.85 points or 1.07% lower at 23,883.45, and the BSE Sensex closed 820.97 points or 1.03% down at 78,675.18.

Photo Credit: Canva stock

Top Laggards

Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Power Grid Corp. and Tata Motors Ltd. dragged the Nifty the most.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Top Gainers

Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. contributed the most to the Nifty's gains.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Sectors Ending Red

Six of the 12 sectoral indices on the NSE declined, with the Nifty FMCG and PSU Bank leading the losses.

Photo Credit: Canva stock

Sectors Ending Green

The other six sectors ended on a higher note, with Nifty Media and Realty leading the gains.

Broader Markets

The broader markets ended in the red as the BSE MidCap and SmallCap closed 0.49% and 0.83% lower, respectively.

Photo Credit: Canva stock

Market Breadth

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers as 2,172 stocks advanced, 1,786 declined and 92 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Rupee

The Indian rupee closed flat at 84.39 against the dollar after opening at a record low.

Photo Credit: Canva stock

