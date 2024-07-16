"A recent study conducted by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi has found that yoga could significantly improve the health of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) patients.The chronic autoimmune disease causes inflammation in the joints, joint damage, and pain and has adverse impacts on other organs such as the heart, lungs, and brain. The Lab for Molecular Reproduction and Genetics, Anatomy Department and Department of Rheumatology at AIIMS joined hands to work on this study with support from DST. The team explored the impact of yoga at the cellular and molecular levels. The study revealed that yoga can help not just with the pain, but have added benefits too for RA patients..According to their study, yoga can control cellular damage and oxidative stress (OS) which eventually lowers inflammation. It also balances pro- and anti-inflammatory cytokines, increases endorphin levels, and decreases cortisol and CRP levels which creates balance in melatonin rhythms.This effect disorganises the inflammatory and hyperactive immune system cycle. 'At a molecular level, by boosting the activity of the telomerase enzyme and genes involved in DNA repair and cell cycle regulation, it slows down the ageing process of cells. Additionally, yoga improves mitochondrial function, which guards against telomere attrition and DNA damage by enhancing energy metabolism and lowering oxidative stress,' the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a release..Dr Rima Dada and her team at AIIMS, supported by DST, documented reduced pain perception, improved joint mobility, decreased disability, and enhanced overall quality of life for patients who regularly practiced yoga.Yoga possesses the ability to establish immunological tolerance and molecular remission.A study published in Scientific Reports 2023 highlights that yoga helps manage stress which is a common trigger for RA symptoms.'By lowering stress hormones like cortisol, yoga may indirectly reduce inflammation, may improve mitochondrial function, which can impact energy production and cellular health and reduce the severity of comorbid depression by increased levels of 𝛽-endorphin, brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), melatonin, and sirtuin-1 (SIRT-1),' the release stated. .It is believed that yoga encourages neuroplasticity and, thus, aids in better coping strategies, which reduces the severity of comorbid depression.'Yoga may not only manage symptoms like pain and stiffness but could also contribute to disease control and improved quality of life,' the ministry stated, adding it is affordable and has no side effects, making it a natural alternative to manage severe autoimmune conditions."