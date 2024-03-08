International Women's Day 2024: PM Modi Announces Reduction In LPG Cylinder Prices By Rs 100
PM Modi said that the decision will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that his government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100.
Announcing the decision on the occasion of International Women's Day 2024, PM Modi said that the move will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country.
"By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for them," he said in a post on X.
