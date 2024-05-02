Women Entrepreneurs In Smaller Cities Face Funding Hurdles, Reveals RBIH White Paper

Bansal also pointed out that while literature and primary surveys reveal that women, in rural areas particularly, may have different financial goals compared to men, there is hardly any financial institution that looks at gender intentionality. “For instance, a woman in Gorakhpur might prioritise saving money for her child’s education, while a man might be more inclined to save for purchasing a motorcycle. So, we are nudging financial institutions to think about gender intentional projects,” said Bansal.