What Is Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana? All About The Latest Scheme Announced By PM Modi

"Today, on the auspicious occasion of the consecration in Ayodhya, my resolve has been further strengthened that the people of India should have solar rooftop systems on the roof of their houses," the PM posted on X.

"The first decision I have taken after returning from Ayodhya is that our government will launch 'Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana' with the target of installing rooftop solar on one crore houses," the post read.

The post added that this would not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle class, but it would also make India self-reliant in the field of energy.