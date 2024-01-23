What Is Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana? All About The Latest Scheme Announced By PM Modi
The PM also directed that a massive national campaign should be started to mobilise the residential segment of consumers to adopt rooftop solar installations in large numbers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting at his residence to launch "Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana" under which one crore households will get rooftop solar panel systems.
"Today, on the auspicious occasion of the consecration in Ayodhya, my resolve has been further strengthened that the people of India should have solar rooftop systems on the roof of their houses," the PM posted on X.
"The first decision I have taken after returning from Ayodhya is that our government will launch 'Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana' with the target of installing rooftop solar on one crore houses," the post read.
The post added that this would not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle class, but it would also make India self-reliant in the field of energy.
à¤¸à¥à¤°à¥à¤¯à¤µà¤à¤¶à¥ à¤à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¨ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤à¥ à¤à¤²à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤µ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤à¤à¥à¤¤à¤à¤£ à¤¸à¤¦à¥à¤µ à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤ªà¥à¤¤ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2024
What Is Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana?
Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana aims to provide electricity to low and middle-income individuals through solar rooftop installations, along with offering additional income for surplus electricity generation.
PM Modi At Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration
On January 22, the PM performed a series of rituals in the 'garbhagriha' – sanctum sanctorum - of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya with the ‘pran pratishtha’ or consecration ceremony taking place during the 84-second 'Abhijeet muhurta'.
The PM prostrated himself before the 51-inch idol that depicts the child Ram. Lakhs of people watched the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony on television and in neighbourhood temples, becoming part of the historic event held just months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.