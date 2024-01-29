Weather Update: IMD Issues Cold Wave, Heavy Rain Alert For These States
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an alert for heavy rainfall and cold day conditions in several parts of North India.
The weather agency in a statement said that two Western Disturbances in succession are likely to affect northwest India from January 30 and another from February 3.
Under the influence of these systems:
Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during next 7 days (January 28 to February 3)
Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is also likely over Kashmir on January 30 and 31; and over Himachal Pradesh on January 31.
Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Uttarakhand and light rainfall over Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh from January 31 to February 2.
The IMD said that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in night/morning over some/many parts of Uttar Pradesh from January 28 to January 30 and in isolated pockets of Rajasthan on January 29 and 30.
Here Is IMD's Full Weather Forecast
Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in the night/morning in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on January 29.
Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in night/morning over some parts of Bihar on 29 January and dense fog in isolated pockets over the region thereafter for subsequent 2 days.
Dense Fog conditions in isolated pockets are very likely to prevail for a few hours in the morning over Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on January 29.
Cold Day to Severe Cold Day conditions are very likely to continue in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh January 29.
Cold Day conditions are very likely to continue in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand on January 29.