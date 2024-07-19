Water Stock In Mumbai Lakes At 39.23% On July 19; Check Latest Weather Forecast
For July 19, the IMD has issued an 'Orange' alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.
The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is at 39.23%, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday.
The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 5,67,779 million litres till 6:00 am on July 19. On this day in 2023, the useful water stock was 36.97% (5,35,116 million litres) and 86.67% (12,54,378 million litres) in 2022.
The seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai are Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi - located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts. The total useful water stock required is 14,47,363 million litres to supply water to the entire Mumbai metropolitan city.
As per the latest data from the civic body, the water level in Tansa has risen to 74.01%. Modak Sagar is at 57.66%. The useful water stock in Middle Vaitarna is at 36.14% while Tulsi Lake is at 89.30% of its full capacity. Vihar Lake has a present stock of 59.77%. At Upper Vaitarna, 8.75% of water stock is available.
Mumbai Lakes Water Level On July 19
Mumbai Rainfall News - July 19
Mumbai is expected to receive moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places on Friday. For July 19, the IMD has issued an 'Orange' alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.
The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle around 29 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 24 degrees Celsius.
Tide Timings:
High Tide: 10:46 hours - 4.02 metre
Low Tide: 16:48 hours - 2.22 metre
High Tide: 22:31 hours - 3.43 metre
Low Tide (July 20): 04:31 hours - 0.71 metre
Mumbai Receives Heavy Showers On July 18
Heavy rains lashed Mumbai since early Thursday morning, leading to waterlogging in some parts the city.
While the island city received 101 millimetres of rainfall, as per the India Meteorological Department's Colaba observatory, the figure was 50.2 millimetres for the suburbs as recorded by the Santacruz observatory, an official said in the evening.
In a 10-hour period between 8am and 6pm, the island city received 47.29 mm of rain, the eastern part of the metropolis got 30.56 mm and the western areas received 38.18 mm, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's monsoon update.
The metropolis recorded 10 incidents of tree or branch fall, four incidents of house or wall collapse and five pertaining to short circuits, though no one was injured in these untoward happenings, the update informed.
While the update mentioned that rail and road traffic remained normal, several commuters said suburban trains were running 10-15 minutes late.
The rains in the financial capital since the early hours of the day saw water-logging in low-lying areas like Gandhi Market, Dadar, Hindmata, Parel, Andheri subway and Sion, causing problems for traffic, residents said.
However, a spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said there was no report of waterlogging.
