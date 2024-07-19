Water Stock In Mumbai Lakes At 39.23% On July 19; Check Latest Weather Forecast

The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is at 39.23%, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday.

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 5,67,779 million litres till 6:00 am on July 19. On this day in 2023, the useful water stock was 36.97% (5,35,116 million litres) and 86.67% (12,54,378 million litres) in 2022.

The seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai are Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi - located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts. The total useful water stock required is 14,47,363 million litres to supply water to the entire Mumbai metropolitan city.

As per the latest data from the civic body, the water level in Tansa has risen to 74.01%. Modak Sagar is at 57.66%. The useful water stock in Middle Vaitarna is at 36.14% while Tulsi Lake is at 89.30% of its full capacity. Vihar Lake has a present stock of 59.77%. At Upper Vaitarna, 8.75% of water stock is available.