"Mumbai city and suburbs are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on Sunday with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued a 'high tide' warning of 3.52 metres at 5:14 pm. In the 24 hours that ended at 8 am on Sunday, Mumbai's island city recorded an average of 95.51 mm of rainfall. The figure was 115.81 mm and 131.51 mm for eastern Mumbai and western Mumbai, respectively.As Mumbai and its adjoining areas recorded heavy to very heavy rain during the last 24 hours, the total water stock in reservoirs supplying water to the metropolis recorded a 4.73% rise. The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 4,30,259 million litres (29.73% of the total stock required) till 6:00 am on July 14, according to the data shared by the civic body. This is the highest single-day jump in the water stock of the lake levels this season. In 2023, on July 14, the water stock in all seven lakes stood at 29.72%, while in 2022 the stock stood at 65.81%.Seven reservoirs, namely Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, supply 385 crore litres of potable water to the megapolis. To supply water to the entire Mumbai metropolitan city, the total useful water stock required is 14,47,363 million litres.As per the latest BMC data, the water level in Tansa has risen to 60.85%. Modak Sagar is at 45.71%. The useful water stock in Middle Vaitarna is at 27.07% while Tulsi Lake is at 76.54% of its full capacity. Vihar Lake has a present stock of 52.08%..The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a red alert for the coastal districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri, and Kolhapur and Satara in western Maharashtra, warning of extremely heavy rainfall on July 14.The MeT department has issued an orange alert for Thane district for Sunday and a yellow alert for Mumbai. A red alert was already in place for Raigad and Ratnagiri for Saturday. IMD scientist Sushma Nair said the monsoon activity has picked up since July 11 and was likely to continue for two to three days.(With PTI inputs)"