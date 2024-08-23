Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Nears 95%; IMD Issues Orange Alert For August 24
Mumbai lake levels: The water level in Mumbai lakes is expected to go up as IMD has predicted heavy rainfall activity in the city until August 26.
Water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai has increased at a snail's pace due to subdued rainfall activity during the past two weeks. By Friday, the water level in the reservoirs had crawled to 94.97% from 93.23% recorded a week ago on August 16.
On this day in 2023, it was 84.60% and 97.23% in 2022.
The collective water stock in the reservoirs is now at 13,74,618 million litres till 6:00 am on August 23, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
As per the latest data from the Mumbai civic body, the useful water stock in Upper Vaitarna is at 93.63% while at Bhatsa, 93.53% of water stock is available. The water level in Middle Vaitrana is at 98.32% and Tansa is at 97.11%. Useful water stock in Modak Sagar is at 96.69% whereas water level in Tulsi Lake is at 97.61%.
Mumbai Weather Update
As per the latest district forecast and warnings issued by IMD, Mumbai is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next few days until August 26.
The weather bureau has issued an orange alert for August 24 followed by a yellow alert for August 25-26. According to the Meteorological Department, a low-pressure belt formed in the Arabian Sea near Karnataka is moving northwards and will pass over Mumbai which may lead to heavy rains in Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday.
An orange alert has been issued for the neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Other neighbouring districts like Pune, Raigad and Ratnagiri will also witness very heavy rainfall during the next few days.
Water Level In Mumbai Lakes In August
Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from seven reservoirs namely Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts. The total capacity of these lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres.
Water Level In Mumbai Lakes in July
The Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Middle Vaitarna Reservoir which supplies drinking water to Mumbai started overflowing on August 4. This was the fifth lake to overflow after Tulsi (July 20), Vihar (July 25), Tansa (July 24) and Modak Sagar (July 25) which had started to overflow in July.