Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Nears 95%; IMD Issues Orange Alert For August 24

Water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai has increased at a snail's pace due to subdued rainfall activity during the past two weeks. By Friday, the water level in the reservoirs had crawled to 94.97% from 93.23% recorded a week ago on August 16.

On this day in 2023, it was 84.60% and 97.23% in 2022.

The collective water stock in the reservoirs is now at 13,74,618 million litres till 6:00 am on August 23, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.